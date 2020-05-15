Search terms

  • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
  • Play Pause

    Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

    BRE710/01

    Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

    The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.

    See all benefits

    Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

    Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

    Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

    • For legs and body
    • Cordless use
    • 5 accessories
    Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

    Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

    Double Action Technology synchronises long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

    Longer tweezers to remove more hair in one go*

    Longer tweezers to remove more hair in one go*

    Our tweezers rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-pil 9. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*.

    32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

    32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

    32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

    Epilate in warm water for extra comfort

    Epilate in warm water for extra comfort

    Our epilator is equipped with a Wet & Dry function for an even gentler epilation. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable.

    Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

    Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

    Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.

    Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

    Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

    Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.

    Includes the optimal contact cap for easy epilation

    Includes the optimal contact cap for easy epilation

    Epilate with ease using the optimal contact cap. It gently stretches the area you're treating to reduce skin pulling and discomfort.

    With extra cap to treat delicate areas

    With extra cap to treat delicate areas

    For extra gentleness on your face, underarms and bikini area, use the delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs.

    Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

    Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

    Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Basic
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Trimming Comb
      Yes
      Delicate area cap
      Yes
      Optimal contact cap
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Charging
      • Quick charge
      • 2-hour charging time
      Usage time
      up to 40 minutes
      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15 V / 5.4 W
      Number of tweezers
      32
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64,000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70,400 per minute

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Handle
      S-shaped handle
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Opti-light
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Ceramic discs
      Extra-wide epilator head
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
    • * CLT Germany N=153, 2019
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.