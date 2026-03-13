Support
AMF870/35
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
How to activate the AI for my Philips Air Performer on Air+ App?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier displays Code E6 and stops working
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odours properly
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier with the App