Support
AC1715/30
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What to do when the Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator does not turn Blue
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odours properly
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier with the App