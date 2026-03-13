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1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

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1000i SeriesAir Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/30

1000i Series Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 637.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

AC1715_UM_HK; AC1715/30; user manual

  • PDF file, 3.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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