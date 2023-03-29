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My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on

If the filter replacement indication or light on your Philips Air Purifier stays on, read the following information on how to solve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: AC1715/30, AC3259/60.

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