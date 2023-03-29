My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on

The information on this page applies to the following models: AC1715/30, AC3259/60.
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What to do when the Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator does not turn Blue
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?