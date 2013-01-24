The two baby monitors

There are three main options to consider when you’re on the search for the best baby monitor for you.

Video baby monitor – Listen in and take a peek via a high resolution screen, day or night

Audio baby monitor – Listen in and talk back via a private and secure connection

Find a baby monitor to suit your lifestyle

Finding the best baby monitor comes down to your unique needs, so there’s no right or wrong option. Below you’ll find some more details on how each baby monitor can fit into your lifestyle.

Video baby monitor

A video baby monitor is another way to take a peek and listen in without disturbing your little one. Using the the camera (baby unit) and video screen (parent unit) you can use a private and secure connection to check if it’s really time for the next feed, or just a false alarm. Like the smart monitor, it’s also possible to monitor room temperature and humidity, listen in and talk back, and play lullabies.

Best baby monitor for: Parents who can’t resist a sneak peek

Audio baby monitor

An audio baby monitor, as you probably guessed, is your sound-only option. Get that extra reassurance by listening in to your baby’s gurgles and stirs via a transmitter, play lullabies and talk back. Our audio monitor lets you adjust the sensitivity of the microphone so only certain noise levels can be heard. You can tune out lullabies and rest easy that you’ll hear if your baby needs you.

Best baby monitor for: Parents who tend to find less is more, or prefer audio over visual cues.

No matter which baby monitor you choose, having an extra set of eyes or ears on your little one that’s private and secure gives you peace of mind, and a chance to relax while they take a snooze.

