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Baby monitors & thermometers
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Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor
Discontinued
Support
SCD600/00
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (4)
Will my Philip Avent Baby monitor work during a power outage?
What do battery lights on my Philips Avent baby monitor mean?
How to reset my Philips Avent baby monitor
How to mute my Philips Avent baby monitor
My Philips Avent baby monitor makes a high-pitched noise
My Philips Avent baby monitor beeps
The camera of my Philips Avent Baby monitor is not working
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