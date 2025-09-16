Philips Support What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?

The latest models of the Philips S9000 shaver come in two different versions. To see which version you have, check the back of your shaver for the characters /A or /B as shown in the image below.



Note: The images below only apply to the latest S9000 Shaver models. If you own an older S9000 model or another shaver series, please visit our other articles.

Model A main menu (shaver turned off) When your shaver is turned off, you can use the main menu button (icon with three dots) to navigate through the menu. See below for the meaning of the menu icons: Battery: the current battery level of your shaver. Motion feedback: the motion feedback score from your last shave. Travel lock: this shows if the travel lock is turned on or not. To switch the travel lock on or off, press and hold the menu button for 3 seconds. Bluetooth pairing: this icon indicates the Bluetooth pairing status of your shaver. Note: The icons mentioned above are only visible when the shaver is turned off.

Model A main menu (shaver turned on) When your shaver is turned on, pressing the main menu button allows you to switch between the three Pressure Guard sensor settings. Depending on your chosen setting, the light ring on your shaver will provide full pressure feedback, partial pressure feedback or no pressure feedback. Model A post-shave feedback If you have activated motion feedback via the app, your shaver handle will give you feedback on your motion and pressure after each shave. See below for the meaning of the post-shave feedback icons: You made enough circular motions with the shaver, and the pressure applied was also correct. Make more circular motions when shaving. You applied too little (first image) or too much (second image) pressure when shaving.

Note: you can also get pressure feedback from your shaver's light ring (if enabled). More detailed feedback can be found in the app. Model B Use the main menu button (icon with three dots) to navigate through the menu. See below for the meaning of the menu icons: Battery: the current battery level of your shaver. Motion sensor: You can optimise your shaving experience by applying the right motion and amount of pressure. This item shows the star rating of your last shave. It indicates whether the pressure and motion you applied during the shave was good or could be improved. Note: This menu is displayed only after you activate this feature via the app settings. Travel lock: this shows if the travel lock is turned on or not. To switch the travel lock on or off, press and hold the menu button for 3 seconds. When the travel lock is activated, Bluetooth will be switched off automatically and your shaver will enter energy saving mode. Light ring: You can deactivate or reactivate the light ring feedback in this menu. To do it, toggle through the menu items by pressing the menu button until you reach the "Light on" or "Light off" menu. Then, press and hold the menu button for 3 seconds until you see "Light off" or "Light on" on the display. Bluetooth: Here you can unpair your shaver and smartphone. Note: The Bluetooth menu is only displayed when your shaver is paired to your smartphone.

Note: the icons mentioned above are only visible when the shaver is turned off. What do the notification and warning icons on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean? Your shaver handle may display a notification or warning symbol. See below for the meaning of each of these symbols, with numbers corresponding to the icons: Battery low: your shaver's battery is running low. Please charge your shaver. Memory almost full: the data storage on your shaver is nearly full. Sync your shaver with the app to avoid data loss. Thorough cleaning: the shaving unit is heavily soiled. Please thoroughly clean your shaver as shown in the user manual before using it again. Incorrect supply unit: an incorrect power cord or supply unit is inserted into the shaver. Please use the power cord or supply unit provided with your Philips shaver. Unplug before use: please unplug the shaver from the power supply before use. Quick Clean Pod cleaning reminder: give your shaver a quick clean in the Quick Clean Pod. Cleaning reminder: clean the shaver under the tap as shown in the user manual. Cleaning underway: the cleaning process in the Quick Clean Pod is underway. The display shows the remaining cleaning time in seconds. Cleaning interrupted: the cleaning cycle in the Quick Clean Pod was stopped before finishing.