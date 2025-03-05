Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
You can download the Philips GroomTribe App on your phone to use it with your Bluetooth-connected Philips Shaver. The app is compatible with iPhone 6S (or higher), running on iOS 11.3 or higher. It can also be used on Android phones with a screen larger than 4.5 inches, with OS version 6.0 or higher, and Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XP9403/31 , XP9202/10 , XP9201/33 . Click here to show more product numbers ›