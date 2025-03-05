Philips Support Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?

You can download the Philips GroomTribe App on your phone to use it with your Bluetooth-connected Philips Shaver. The app is compatible with iPhone 6S (or higher), running on iOS 11.3 or higher. It can also be used on Android phones with a screen larger than 4.5 inches, with OS version 6.0 or higher, and Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher.

How do I know if my shaver is Bluetooth-connected? If your shaver has Bluetooth connectivity, this will be communicated on the packaging and in the user manual provided. What if my Philips product doesn't have Bluetooth? The GroomTribe app also features support content and other information for a range of Philips male grooming products. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to find out more.