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How do I use my Philips Avent manual breast pump?

If you are not sure how to use your Philips Avent manual breast pump, see our instructions below.

Disassemble, clean and disinfect all parts before you use the breast pump for the first time and after every use.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/01 , SCF430/20 .

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