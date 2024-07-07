ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

This article relates to the Philips Avent breast pumps shown below. 
 
To assemble your Philips Avent manual breast pump, follow the provided steps.

Note: Make sure that you have cleaned and disinfected all parts of the breast pump that come into contact with breast milk before use.

How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/01 , SCF430/20 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage