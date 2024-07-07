Philips Support How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

This article relates to the Philips Avent breast pumps shown below.



To assemble your Philips Avent manual breast pump, follow the provided steps.



Note: Make sure that you have cleaned and disinfected all parts of the breast pump that come into contact with breast milk before use.

Assembling the manual breast pump Insert the (white) valve into the pump body from underneath. Push the valve in as far as possible (Figure 1). Screw the pump body clockwise onto the bottle until it is securely fixed (Figure 2). Insert the stem into the silicone diaphragm. Make sure that the stem is pushed through to the end (Figure 3). Insert the silicone diaphragm into the pump body from the top. Make sure that it fits securely around the rim by pressing down with your fingers to ensure a perfect seal (Figure 4). Attach the handle onto the diaphragm with the stem by hooking the hole in the handle over the end of the stem. Push down the handle onto the pump body until it clicks into place (Figure 5). Place the cushion into the pump body and make sure that the rim covers the pump body. Push the inner part of the cushion into the funnel against the line indicated with an arrow, and make sure that the edges of the cushion are properly sealed around the pump body (Figure 6). For the Essential manual breast pump SCF417 only: Press in between the petals to remove any trapped air.