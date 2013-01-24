Search terms
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
Philips Touch Monitors are the perfect choice for all of your retail and Point of Sale needs. Connect to your POS terminal system for easy stock management, assist customers more efficiently, improve the check-out experience, and much more.
Philips Touch Monitors bring dynamism and convenience to Point of Information environments, allowing people to easily obtain information at airports, shopping malls, train stations, entertainment venues, and much more.
Philips Touch Monitors improve customer relations and satisfaction across the hospitality sector. Obtain data quickly, facilitate customer-employee interaction, build loyalty, streamline your workflow, and much more.
Philips Touch Monitors enhance the educational experience for students and teachers alike. Share information, accelerate learning and development, encourage curiosity, heighten enjoyment, boost IT skills, and much more.
