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  • Energy Label Europe E
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

MonitorLCD monitor with SmoothTouch

242B9T/00

Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
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Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

  • B Line

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.

  5. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  6. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.