162B9T/00
B Line
16 (15.6"/39.6 cm diag.)
1366 x 768 HD
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.