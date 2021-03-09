Home
1
Series 9000 shaver
Welcome
Learn more
about your Philips
Shaver S9000
Get started with how-to videos, find answers to frequently asked questions or get support from our team.
On this page
Getting started
Learn more & download the GroomTribe app
Register your product
+ 1 year additional warranty
Customer support
Getting started
How to get the most out
of your shaver
1. How to use your S9000 shaver
2. Navigation, icons and lights on the S9000 shaver
3. How to connect and use the GroomTribe app
4. How to clean your S9000 shaver
5. How to replace the shaving heads on the S9000 shaver
View more
4. How to clean your S9000 shaver
5. How to replace the shaving heads on the S9000 shaver
Personalisation via app
Enhance your
shaving routine with the GroomTribe app
Your shaving data will always be synced,
so personalised guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.
Real-time shaving guidance
Personalised shaving plans to target skin issues
Tips and tricks based on your needs
Cleaning guidance and cartridge replacements
Register your product
Register your shaver and get +1 year additional warranty
Sign up to stay informed and register your
product within 90 days of purchase.
2 + 1 Warranty
Inspiration and tips
Register now
Step 1: create an account
Step 2: register your shaver. Once you have registered your product, you will receive a confirmation email containing your extended warranty.
Register your product
Register your shaver and get +1 year additional warranty
Sign up to stay informed and register your product within 90 days of purchase.
2 + 1 Warranty
Inspiration and tips
Register now
Step 1: create an account
Step 2: register your shaver. Once you have registered your product, you will receive a confirmation email containing your extended warranty.
Customer Support
We're here to help whenever you need us
Customer support
How can we help you?
Frequently Asked Questions
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?
How do I charge my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?
How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Show more
Show less
I have a different question
Manuals & Documentation
