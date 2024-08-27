Philips Support Connection is often lost between the Baby Unit and the App

If the connection between your Baby Unit and the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App is unsatisfactory, follow the steps below to improve the connection.

Check if your Wi-Fi connection is good and stable. Check the strength of the Wi-Fi signal on the App settings page. It works best when it shows "Excellent" or "Good". Otherwise, please use a Wi-Fi repeater for a stronger signal.

Ensure that you use the latest Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App version. If not, please update the App on your smartphone.

Restart the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ App on your smartphone.

Restart your modem and/or the router.

Restart the Baby Unit by pressing the on/off button.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/26 , SCD974/26 .