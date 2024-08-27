Philips Support Can I connect my baby camera to a parent unit of another baby monitor?

No. The parent unit of the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor (SCD921, SCD923) and Premium Connected Baby Monitor (SCD971, SCD973) can only connect to the baby unit included in the same product package. For example, it cannot be connected to the Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera (SCD641, SCD643).



If you want to view more than one baby camera and baby unit, connect them via the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app.