My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working

If your Hair Groomer or Clipper is not working, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend that you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
Using an electric device with water can be very dangerous. Therefore, for your own safety, Philips waterproof or showerproof groomers only work when they are uncorded. Try unplugging your groomer from the main power supply and then switch it on again.
Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.
Before cleaning your groomer, determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.
Washable groomers These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
Non-washable groomers These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.
Non-washable groomers with washable attachments Some Philips Trimmers are not washable but their attachments can be washed. For these devices, take off the attachments before washing them. Make sure that the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer. Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean these devices.
For more detailed instructions on your particular model, please refer to the user manual.
If oil is provided with your groomer or clipper, Philips recommends applying it regularly to keep your product working efficiently. You can apply a few drops of oil on the teeth of the cutting element of your groomer or clipper. You can use the oil provided in the packaging or any other sewing machine oil.
Tip: this information only applies when oil is provided with the product. If no oil is provided, it is not necessary to use it.
It is possible that the battery of your Philips Groomer has run out. We advise you to fully charge your groomer and then try turning it on again. Note: Charging and running time can vary based on the model of your groomer. Please check your user manual for more information. If your appliance works on disposable AA batteries, it might be time to replace them. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction. Only use the correct disposable batteries as specified in the user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries.
Does your product include a USB charging cable? If your Philips groomer/clipper comes with a USB charging cable, ensure that you connect it to a suitable power supply when charging your device. Philips bases the estimated charging time on using a 5 V, 1 A USB plug adapter. If you use an alternative power source, the charging time may be significantly longer.
Tip: need an adapter to charge your device? Click here and search "HQ87" using the search bar at the top of the page.
If none of these tips help, your Groomer or Clipper may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HC7722/15, HC9721/15, HC9722/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›