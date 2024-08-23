Philips Support My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully

If the instructions below don't help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so that we may support you in obtaining a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2 year warranty.



Sonicare toothbrushes use strong vibrations to clean your teeth. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take some time to get used to the vibrations. Try some of the following tips!

1. Reduce the intensity level 3000 - 4000 Series, ProtectiveClean 4100 - 4300, 5500 Series: Choose between low and high intensity by pressing the power button once to turn on the toothbrush, then press a second time within 2 seconds to change the intensity. Note that when you use your toothbrush for the first time, the default intensity is set to low. ProtectiveClean 6100, ExpertClean 7300 - 7500, 6100 - 6700 Series: When attached to the handle, the smart brush head will automatically select the recommended intensity. If you wish to change to a different intensity, you can do so by pressing the mode/intensity button while brushing. The intensity cannot be changed if the handle is powered off or paused. Depending on what model of toothbrush you have, you can adjust your intensity level. Check if EasyStart is on If your toothbrush comes with the EasyStart feature, note that EasyStart is on by default. EasyStart slowly increases the vibration level during the first 14 brushing sessions. It can feel like the vibration is lower at the start and stronger at the end of the brushing cycle.

You can turn off the EasyStart feature by: Putting the toothbrush on the charger. Press and hold the power on/off button while the toothbrush remains on the charger until you hear a single beep after 3 seconds. Release the power on/off button. Are you still having issues with your toothbrush?

If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush by .



Are you still having issues with your toothbrush?If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush by clicking here