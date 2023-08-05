Search terms

1
Philips Support

My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully

Published on 05 August 2023

The strength of the vibrations can be surprising when you use an electric toothbrush for the first time. It is normal that you will feel more vibration than when using a manual toothbrush. 

EasyStart feature

Some models include an EasyStart feature. This feature slowly increases the vibration during the first 14 brushing sessions. It allows you to get used to the vibrations gradually. 

Still too powerful?

  • You can consider reducing the intensity level. 

  • Some brushing modes use different intensity levels. You can try to change the brushing mode.  

Not all models have the intensity feature. Please refer to the user manual to find out how to change the intensity setting. 

Need more support?

If these solutions do not help you, please contact us.
 
Related issues
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage

Exclusive offers, just for you


Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

Member-exclusive offers.

Early access to sales.

Tips on healthy lifestyles.

People that are happy to make use of their membership
*

I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.