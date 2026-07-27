ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?

A small gap between the brush head and toothbrush handle is normal and necessary. The brush head must be able to move to create the right amount of vibration. 

Sonicare Brush Head Gap

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9813/98 , HX8311/15 , HX8311/13 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage