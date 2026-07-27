The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9813/98 , HX8311/15 , HX8311/13 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Can I use my Sonicare toothbrush without the app?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App/Sonicare for Kids App?
How do I set up my Next-Generation DiamondClean 8000 - 9900 for the first time and choose my language?
How do I use the buttons and display on the Next-Generation DiamondClean 8000-9900?