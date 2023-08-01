Search terms

    Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    X3053/00

    With SkinProtect Technology

    • PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave
    • Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower
    • 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave
    • Suitable for head shaving​
    • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin
    Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    The Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave and good value. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and always reliable.
    27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

    Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

    Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain even contact with your skin, protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

    Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.

    Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

    In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 15 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

    The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

    Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

    Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

    Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Protective cap
      Yes
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Type
      NiMH
      Run time
      45 minutes
      Quick charge
      Yes, 5 minutes
      Charging time
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handle
      Colour
      Celestial Blue

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2 year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      4D Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      • PowerCut blade system
      • 27 self-sharpening blades
      • 55.000 cuts/minute

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Charging indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only
      Waterproof
      • Waterproof IPX7*
      • Showerproof

