TAT2200WT/00
Small buds. Comfort fit
Active Noise Cancelling
4 mic technology
Natural sound. Dynamic bass
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.
These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.