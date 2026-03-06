ProductsSupport

    Tune out the noise, love the fit

True wireless headphones

Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound great. Active noise cancelling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured eartips keep the buds comfortably in place.
  • Small buds. Comfort fit

  • Active Noise Cancelling

  • 4 mic technology

  • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

Great sound from the everyday buds that fit like a dream

SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.

Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancelling

Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.

4 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.

