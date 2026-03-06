ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • New

    Slip into great sound

On-ear headphones

TAH4500PK/00

  • New

    Slip into great sound
Slip into great sound
If you want super-comfy noise-cancelling headphones for daily use, these are it. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes. The replaceable ear-cup cushions and battery maximise comfort and performance in the years to come.
See all benefits

Slip into great sound

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Comfort on-ear fit

  • Noise Cancelling

  • Up to 70 hours of play time

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you're watching a film or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.

Comfort fit with replaceable components for years of use

Comfort fit with replaceable components for years of use

Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.

Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancelling

Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancelling

Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers