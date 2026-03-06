All series
TAH4500LB/00
Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you're watching a film or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For the best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone's rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.