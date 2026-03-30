Discontinued
SP9861/16
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
High-control suspension system
Top-spin digital motor
Superb SkinGlide coating
With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra-strong, long-lasting sharp edges for ultimate closeness at all times.
To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips S9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.
Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency. The most advanced Philips digital motor ensures a precise shave for any facial contour or hair density.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany