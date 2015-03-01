Discontinued
SHE9100BL/00
Available in
Enjoy high performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9100 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
Neodymium is the ideal material that produces strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.It features re-engineered 8.6mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.