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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE9100BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Blue
Blue
Red
Red

Enjoy high performance precision sound

The Philips SHE9100 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit.

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with solid metal housing

Enjoy high performance precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Neodymium is the ideal material that produces strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.It features re-engineered 8.6mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

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