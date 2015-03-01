Discontinued
SHE9100RD/00
Available in
Enjoy high performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9100 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.