Enjoy high-performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
Neodymium is the ideal material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality. It features re-engineered 8.6-mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.
