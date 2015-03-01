Discontinued
SHE9100BS/00
Available in
Enjoy high performance precision sound
The Philips SHE9100 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.
Neodymium is the ideal material that produces strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.It features re-engineered 8.6mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.