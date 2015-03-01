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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE9100BS/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Blue
Blue
Red
Red

Enjoy high performance precision sound

The Philips SHE9100 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit.

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with solid metal housing

Enjoy high performance precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high frequency clarity

Neodymium is the ideal material that produces strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.It features re-engineered 8.6mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

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