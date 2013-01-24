Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE9100BS/00
    The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit. See all benefits

    The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The Philips SHE9100 headphones boast premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes and a choice of 3 ear tips ensure comfort and fit. See all benefits

      Enjoy high-performance precision sound

      with solid metal housing

      • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

      The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

      Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

      The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

      Fine-tuned neodymium drivers for high-frequency clarity

      Neodymium is the ideal material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality. It features re-engineered 8.6-mm neodymium drivers that are responsive to high frequencies and ensure pure sound clarity.

      Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

      Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

      Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

      This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

      Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

      Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        7 - 25,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and gold

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70072 6
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0531  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0125  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Soother
        Tare weight
        0.0406  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Soother
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.2003  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70072 0
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.0375  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1628  kg
        Width
        11.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.9724  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70072 3
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.3000  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.6724  kg
        Width
        24.8  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0125  kg
        Width
        3  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Foam caps

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

