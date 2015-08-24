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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
White
White
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

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