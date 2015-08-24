Discontinued
SHE3205WT/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.