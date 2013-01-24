Search terms
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. The built-in mic lets you switch easily between music and calls. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
A soft, flexible part that connects the housing and the cable protects the cable connection from damage, even if bended heavily.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.
Design
Sound
Connectivity