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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
White
White
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Flexi-Grip design for durability

Flexi-Grip design for durability

A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Technical specifications

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