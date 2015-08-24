Discontinued
SHE3205BK/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2 mm drivers and bass vents for rich bass and clear sound. The built-in mic lets you switch easily between music and calls. Available in a choice of 6 vibrant colours to match your Apple watch.
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Quality 14.2 mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The built-in microphone lets you switch from listening to music to taking phone calls - easily, so you'll always stay connected with what matters most to you.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and a snug fit for everyone.