    Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out? See all benefits

    Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out? See all benefits

    Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out? See all benefits

    Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out? See all benefits

      Rock your style

      • 8.6 mm drivers/closed-back
      • integrated mic
      • Black
      • In-ear

      Bright, colour-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

      Say it loud with the bright, colour-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

      8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

      The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

      Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

      The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

      In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

      Take a call, pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        120 cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        5.2  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.036  kg
        Net weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 98169 6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Height
        16.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.298  kg
        Net weight
        0.336  kg
        Tare weight
        0.962  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98169 3

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        17.9  cm
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Gross weight
        0.134  kg
        Net weight
        0.042  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98169 0

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

