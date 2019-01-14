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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink-purple
Pink-purple
White
White

Rock your style

Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

See all benefits

Rock your style

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • Black

  • In-ear

Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

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