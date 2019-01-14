Discontinued
SHE2405BL/00
Available in
Rock your style
Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Blue
In-ear
The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.
Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.