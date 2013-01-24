Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps
- USB charging cable
Tune after tune after tune
Be free. These truly wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 100 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip? See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. Head out with a fully powered charging case and you get up to 110 hours of play time. One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours and gives you around 5 hours of play time or talk time.
Never run out of power. The charging case with built-in 3350 mAH power bank doesn't just charge your headphones — it also charges your phone. Simply plug your smart device into the case via the USB port.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft, rubberised wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit — creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
