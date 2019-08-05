Discontinued
SHB2515BK/10
Tune after tune after tune
Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune, and direct access to your phone’s virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.