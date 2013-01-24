Home
In-ear true wireless headphones

SHB2515BK/10
3 Awards
  • Tune after tune after tune Tune after tune after tune Tune after tune after tune
    In-ear true wireless headphones

    SHB2515BK/10
    3 Awards

    Tune after tune after tune

    Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip? See all benefits

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    Tune after tune after tune

    Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip? See all benefits

    Tune after tune after tune

    Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip? See all benefits

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    Tune after tune after tune

    Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune and direct access to your phone's virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip? See all benefits

      Tune after tune after tune

      • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • Black

      Get up to 110 hours of play time or talk time with the case

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. Head out with a fully powered charging case and you get up to 110 hours of play time. One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours and gives you around 5 hours of play time or talk time.

      Portable charging case with built-in 3350 mAH power bank

      Never run out of power. The charging case with built-in 3350 mAH power bank doesn't just charge your headphones — it also charges your phone. Simply plug your smart device into the case via the USB port.

      Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

      You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft, rubberised wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit — creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

      6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

      The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • Hands-free
        • HFP
        • HSP

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        8  cm
        Width
        4.1  cm
        Depth
        3.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        15  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.19  kg
        Net weight
        0.116  kg
        Tare weight
        0.074  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10044 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Width
        33.5  cm
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Gross weight
        6.1  kg
        Net weight
        2.784  kg
        Tare weight
        3.316  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10044 9

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Length
        17.8  cm
        Width
        15.8  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.67  kg
        Net weight
        0.348  kg
        Tare weight
        0.322  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10044 6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3 sizes of ear caps
      • USB charging cable

