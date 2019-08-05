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Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

SHB2515BK/10

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Tune after tune after tune

Be free. These true wireless in-ear headphones offer a mammoth 110 hours of play time thanks to their portable charging case. Enjoy great sound tune after tune, and direct access to your phone’s virtual assistant. Did someone say road trip?

See all benefits

Tune after tune after tune

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

  • Black

6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

Mono mode for when you want to leave one ear free

Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

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