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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

New

SH93Replacement shaving heads

SH93/50

Reset your shaver to new

Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits
Compatible products
Philips Shaver 700 Series

Philips Shaver 700 Series
Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S793/06

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9403/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9401/38

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/11

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/46

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/31

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/38

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9404/46

i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9405/11

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • NanoTech DualPrecision Blades

  • Fits i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

Below skin-level closeness

Below skin-level closeness

NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

For shaver i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

For shaver i9000, 9000, 8000, 700 series

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Reset your shaver very simply

Reset your shaver very simply

1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

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