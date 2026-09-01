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  • Powerful, skin-close shave
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  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
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  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave
  • Powerful, skin-close shave

New

Philips Shaver 700 SeriesWet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S793/06

2 awards

Powerful, skin-close shave
Philips 700 Series with DualSteel Precision Blades and Lift & Cut Technology cuts hair precisely up to 0.00 mm for a skin-close shave. Its premium compact design is crafted to fit you perfectly, making it ideal for any occasion.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Powerful, skin-close shave

  • Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision blades

  • 4D Flex Heads

  • Powerful magnetic motor

Powerful, skin-level close shave

Powerful, skin-level close shave

Our patented Lift & Cut Technology lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm for skin-level closeness. Precision at its best.

Advanced efficiency in all directions

Advanced efficiency in all directions

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 4,000,000 cutting motions per minute, they ensure a fast shave any time, anywhere.

Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

Follows your face contours for a comfortable shave

Designed to minimise skin irritation, the 4D Flex Heads flex and float in four directions for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, ensuring a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-16952303
  • Award image AWARD-16952304

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. with a daily shave of 2.5 min