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Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

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Philips Shaver 700 SeriesWet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

S793/06

Philips Shaver 700 Series Wet & Dry Electric Compact Shaver

New

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 6 May 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 709.9 kB
  • 14 August 2026

Parts & Accessories

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