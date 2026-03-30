Discontinued
SCF334/02
Natural
Includes 2x 125 ml/4 oz bottle
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow in the way that is most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).