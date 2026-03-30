Discontinued
SCF330/20
For easy on-the-go use
Pump with soft massage cushion
Includes bottle and teat
Travel cover and sealing disc
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping helps your milk to flow more easily.
Our massage cushion has a soft, velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let-down.
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on the go more discreet.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs. a leading competitor
More comfort: 73% of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/Avent
BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011