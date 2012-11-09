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  • Adjusts the suction of your breast pump
  • Adjusts the suction of your breast pump

Philips AventBreast pump handle

CP9282

Adjusts the suction of your breast pump
The breast pump motor unit learns your desired rhythm after two presses and then repeats the rhythm automatically. The handle allows you to adjust the pressure, so you can find the suction that's right for you.
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Compatible products
Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/01

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Adjusts the suction of your breast pump

  • Manual Breast pumps

  • White

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