Discontinued
SCF302/01
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.