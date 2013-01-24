Search terms
Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA-Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA-Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA-Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA-Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.
Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there
In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also be operated using battery power or it can convert to a manual pump, for total flexibility.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Power
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages