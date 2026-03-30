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  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort
  • Designed for comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle Electronic Breast Pump

SCF302/01

Designed for comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA-Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump inspired by nature

Designed for comfort

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Electronic memory learns and, at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023. 