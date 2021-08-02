Search terms

Shaver series 9000

Wet and Dry electric shaver

S9986/63
  Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
      Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort

      The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face.
      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      Advanced precision for a closer shave*

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

      Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      Smooth gliding for better skin protection

      A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimetre. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Follows the contours of your face

      Follows the contours of your face

      Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

      Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

      10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Even up your moustache and sideburns

      Even up your moustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

      60 minutes of shaving from a 1 hour charge

      A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

      Charging stand

      Charging stand

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Charging stand
        Yes
        Quick Clean Pod
        • Yes
        • 4 cartridges included
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
        App
        • GroomTribe
        • Connects via Bluetooth®
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android™ devices

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Colour
        Ink Black
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH91
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        Dual SteelPrecision blades
        SkinIQ technology
        • Power Adapt sensor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Motion Control sensor
        • Pressure Guard sensor

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Advanced OLED display
        • Pressure guidance
        • Battery level indicator
        • Motion control indicator
        • Travel lock
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

            • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
            • * * Compared to non-coated material
            • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
            • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
