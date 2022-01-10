Superior closeness*, personalised skin comfort
The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides and adapts to your unique face. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.
Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.
A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2000 micro-spheres that coat every square millimetre. Minimise irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.
Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.
Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalise your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.
10 x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1 hour charge or plug it in for instant and continuous power.
