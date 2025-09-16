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Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver with SkinIQ
Discontinued
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S9982/55
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (12)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Shaver series 9000Bracket
Shaver series 9000Shaving unit bottom
SH91Replacement shaving heads
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shavers Charging stand
ShaversCharging stand
ShaversCleaning pod
Shaver Pouch
ShaversProtective cap
Shaving head holder
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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