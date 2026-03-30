Discontinued
S9982/55
Skin-level closeness
Dual SteelPrecision blades
Pressure Guard sensor
360 D Flexing heads
Up to 5-year warranty******
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all of the hairs growing in any direction thanks to 360 degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades cut more hair per stroke**
Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor Philips series 9000
vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3 day beard
* Compared to non-coated material
* * Based on Philips series S7000 and Philips Shaving app users in 2019
* * * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs water in the cartridge
* * * * 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.