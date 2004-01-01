Search terms

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

      Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

      Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades. With up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual Steel Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level.

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

