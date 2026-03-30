Discontinued
S5572/10
MultiPrecision Blade System
5 direction Flex Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
SmartClean System
Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly while protecting your skin.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode