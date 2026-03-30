SH50/50
MultiPrecision Blades
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
Fits S6000 series rounded shape
Fits S6000 (S6xxx)
Fits PowerTouch (PT8xx, PT7xx)
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them anti-clockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
where facilities exist