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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

SH50Replacement shaving heads

SH50/50

Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
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Compatible products
Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver

S5467/17

Shaver series 5000

Shaver series 5000
Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/17R1

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • MultiPrecision Blades

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

  • Fits S6000 series rounded shape

  • Fits S6000 (S6xxx)

  • Fits PowerTouch (PT8xx, PT7xx)

Easy to replace shaving heads

Easy to replace shaving heads

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them anti-clockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure the best performance for your device.

Recyclable packaging*

Recyclable packaging*

At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

Technical specifications

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