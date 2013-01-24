Home
Shaver series 5000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/18
    Easy shave, clean and comfortable

    Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds. See all benefits

      • ComfortTech blades
      • 360° Contour heads
      • Advanced display
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

      Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

      Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

      Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

      The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

      1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Precision trimmer
        Yes
        Soft pouch
        yes

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Fully washable
        • One-touch open
        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • LED display
        • Travel lock
        Wet and Dry
        Wet and dry use

      • Power

        Charging
        • 5-min quick charge
        • 1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head SH30
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Colour
        Dark Royal Blue
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        360 D Flexing heads
        Shaving system
        ComfortTech Blades

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

