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  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/18

Easy shave, clean and comfortable
The Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch opening makes cleaning quick and simple.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Easy shave, clean and comfortable

  • ComfortTech blades

  • 360° Contour heads

  • Advanced display

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 